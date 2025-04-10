Water tanker services suspended in Karachi

The metropolis of Karachi is once again facing a severe water crisis as the Karachi Water Corporation has suspended its water tanker service, leaving all seven major hydrants across the city without operational tankers.

According to Water Board officials, the Landhi and Sherpao hydrants have completely run dry, while limited emergency water supply is being provided to hospitals and essential services from the Nipa and Safora hydrants.

Although water is available at the Baldia, Keamari, and Sakhi Hassan hydrants, the absence of tankers has made it impossible for citizens to access the supply. This unexpected disruption has caused widespread concern, particularly in areas already grappling with routine water shortages.

Sources within the Water Board revealed that the suspension came after a troubling incident last night in which eight water tankers were set on fire by unknown individuals. Following the arson attack, tanker owners and drivers have refused to continue operations due to security concerns.

The suspension has not only affected residential neighborhoods but has also begun impacting commercial areas. Citizens are urging authorities to take swift action to restore services and ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The Karachi Water Corporation stated it is coordinating with relevant departments to resolve the situation and hopes to resume tanker operations soon.

In the meantime, residents are demanding alternative arrangements to alleviate the shortage and prevent the city from slipping deeper into crisis.