Massive gas price hike proposed for July by Sui companies

Sui gas companies have formally requested a significant increase in gas prices starting July, citing growing financial requirements for the fiscal year 2025–26, according to official documents and media reports.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has proposed an average price hike of Rs 735.59 per MMBTU, while Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is seeking an increase of Rs 2,443 per MMBTU, which includes adjustments for previous shortfalls.

In their submissions to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), both companies also outlined their projected financial needs for the upcoming fiscal year.

SNGPL has requested approval for Rs 700.97 billion to cover its operating expenses, along with a recovery of Rs 207.43 billion to offset its revenue shortfall. The company has also proposed revising the average gas price to Rs 2,485.72 per MMBTU.

Meanwhile, SSGC has submitted a request for Rs 883.54 billion in financial requirements and a recovery of Rs 44.33 billion in shortfalls. It has proposed setting the average gas price at Rs 4,137.49 per MMBTU.

According to OGRA officials, public hearings on the SNGPL proposal will be held in Lahore on April 18 and Peshawar on April 28, while hearings on SSGC’s proposal will take place in Karachi on April 21 and Quetta on April 23.

The proposed hikes, if approved, could have a significant impact on consumers and businesses already grappling with high inflation and rising energy costs.