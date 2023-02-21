Search

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar to 'surrender' to police as PTI's 'Jail Bharo' movement kicks off

Web Desk 10:31 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar to 'surrender' to police as PTI's 'Jail Bharo' movement kicks off
In the first phase of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) "Jail Bharo Tehreek, the party’s senior leaders — Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar — have decided to surrender themselves to the authorities, Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI’s senior vice president said that PTI Vice Chairman Qureshi and PTI Secretary General Umar have announced surrendering voluntarily to the police.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on February 4 announced "Jail Bharo Tehreek" in the wake of sedition cases filed against his party leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

Fawad welcomed a statement reportedly issued by the ECP that the body was “ready to hold elections in 90 days”. He termed the announcement “a right step in the right direction.”

In the same breath, the PTI leader said that President Arif Alvi set April 9 as the date for the general election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — the move rejected by the ruling alliance — adding that the date could not be changed as per the Election Act and the Constitution.

A day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) excused itself from holding consultations with President Alvi on polls in the provinces, the head of state on Monday (yesterday) announced holding elections in the two provinces on April 9.

Moving towards the upcoming elections in the country, the PTI leader said that the party would start allocating tickets to the candidates from next week. The PTI’s election campaign will reach its peak when Khan will join it within one-and-a-half week.

Chaudhry said that Khan has directed the party to kickstart preparations for the upcoming elections. He urged the PTI’s candidates to launch election campaigns in their respective constituencies.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263 265.5
Euro EUR 279.7 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.18 707.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 856.44 865.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.23 166.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 682.82 690.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 192 194
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 26.56
Swiss Franc CHF 284.33 286.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165

