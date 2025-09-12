Fia Secures 7 Day Physical Remand Of Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza In Blasphemy Case

JEHLUM – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has obtained a seven-day physical remand of the accused, Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, in a case concerning the desecration of sacred personalities.

According to reports, Senior Civil Judge Waqar Hussain Gondal granted the remand. The FIA presented Muhammad Ali Mirza at Rawalpindi court under tight security.

The court ordered that the investigation be completed and the accused be presented again on September 19. Following the hearing, the FIA team took Mirza back into custody.