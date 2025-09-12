Latest

Pakistan

Security forces kill four India-backed militants in Mastung operation

By Web Desk
8:02 pm | Sep 12, 2025
MASTUNG – Security forces in Balochistan’s Mastung district killed four militants allegedly backed by India during an intelligence-based operation and recovered arms and explosives, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to ISPR, the operation was launched after reports emerged that members of Fitna al-Hindustan, an India-sponsored proxy network, were present in the area. During the raid, security forces targeted the militants’ hideout, and a heavy exchange of fire ensued, resulting in the deaths of four militants.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were seized from their possession. ISPR added that the killed militants were involved in multiple subversive activities in the region.

Following the clash, a clearance and sanitization operation was carried out in the area. ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan remains committed to eliminating terrorism rooted in Indian sponsorship and vowed to bring all terrorists to justice.

