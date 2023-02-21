Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself offering Namaz

Web Desk 11:26 PM | 21 Feb, 2023
Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself offering Namaz
Source: File Photo

For Muslims all around the world, what better way to get rid of stress than to offer prayers regularly?

The newly-converted Muslim, Rakhi Sawant, is an advocate of praying and asking the Almighty for any and all help or assistance. While Sawant established herself as a sex symbol in the Indian entertainment fraternity, her recent posts and gestures suggest that she changed for good.   

Born as Neeru Bheda and a Hindu by religion, the 44-year-old star recently converted to Islam to marry her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani. Though the couple's marital life has been turbulent, Sawant remains determined to follow the righteous path and vowed not to denounce Islam even if Durrani and she part ways.

Soon after getting married, the Main Hoon Na actress even started dressing modestly and wore an abaya as well. To fully embrace Islam, Sawant advised her young Muslim fans to pray regularly. Most recently, the Masti star shared a video of herself offering prayer.   

Rakhi Sawant Performs Namaz | GTV News | #shorts

gtvnews #psl8 #shorts DATE: 21 February 2023Rakhi Sawant Performs Namaz | GTV News | #shorts _________________________________Subscribe us to stay connected...

Sawant announced her marriage to Durrani in early January 2023, however, her husband refused to confirm the news until later.

Rakhi Sawant advises young Muslims to pray reguarly

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

10:01 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

08:39 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani is a vision in white, shares new Instagram post

09:29 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Rakhi Sawant advises young Muslims to pray reguarly

09:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Feroze Khan shares his defamation notice to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on social media

09:38 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Video of commando operation against terrorists at Karachi police office surfaces

08:07 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself offering Namaz

11:26 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 21st February 2023

08:52 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263 265.5
Euro EUR 279.7 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.18 707.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.56 33.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 856.44 865.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.23 166.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 682.82 690.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.05 73.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 192 194
Swedish Korona SEK 25.26 26.56
Swiss Franc CHF 284.33 286.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Karachi PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Islamabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Peshawar PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Quetta PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sialkot PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Attock PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujranwala PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Jehlum PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Multan PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Bahawalpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Gujrat PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nawabshah PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Chakwal PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Hyderabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Nowshehra PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Sargodha PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Faisalabad PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165
Mirpur PKR 195,500 PKR 2,165

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: