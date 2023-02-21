Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself offering Namaz

For Muslims all around the world, what better way to get rid of stress than to offer prayers regularly?

The newly-converted Muslim, Rakhi Sawant, is an advocate of praying and asking the Almighty for any and all help or assistance. While Sawant established herself as a sex symbol in the Indian entertainment fraternity, her recent posts and gestures suggest that she changed for good.

Born as Neeru Bheda and a Hindu by religion, the 44-year-old star recently converted to Islam to marry her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani. Though the couple's marital life has been turbulent, Sawant remains determined to follow the righteous path and vowed not to denounce Islam even if Durrani and she part ways.

Soon after getting married, the Main Hoon Na actress even started dressing modestly and wore an abaya as well. To fully embrace Islam, Sawant advised her young Muslim fans to pray regularly. Most recently, the Masti star shared a video of herself offering prayer.

Sawant announced her marriage to Durrani in early January 2023, however, her husband refused to confirm the news until later.