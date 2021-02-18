Deepika Padukone jumps on #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon

'#PawriHoraiHai' keeps on getting bigger and better - as '#PawriHoraiHai' fever spreads in Bollywood. The latest edition to the list is superstar Deepika Padukone who has officially joined the 'pawri' as she posted a hilarious improvisation.

The amusing clip storming the Internet was made by the ‘Pawri Horai Hai’ girl Dananeer as a sarcastic dig at a certain gentry.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 35-year-old shared an adorable throwback photo which shows her on a rocking horse.

"Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara ghoda hai aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hain (This is me, this is my horse, and this is us partying)," the Padmavat star captioned.

B-Town celebrities Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda also jumped on the bandwagon and posted their hilarious improvisation of the viral trend on social media. Earlier, upbeat #pawrihoraihai song by Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate was also loved by the netizens.

Originally, the hilarious video Dananeer posted was aiming at mimicking the burgers (rick kids) when they visit northern areas of Pakistan.