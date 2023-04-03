Search

Priyanka Chopra stuns at NMACC with husband Nick Jonas

Web Desk 08:19 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Priyanka Chopra stuns at NMACC with husband Nick Jonas
Source: Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala Day 2 was a star-studded affair with the biggest national and international celebrities gracing the pink carpet for India In Fashion exhibit. This unique exhibit showcased over 140 stunning pieces of India-inspired costumes that tell the story of Indian impact on global fashion between the 18th and 21st centuries.

The guest list included famous names such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Ranveer Singh, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Law Roach, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, Karisma Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Rekha, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, and many others.

The opening ceremony was as extravagant as the Day 2 event. While all the stars donned head-turning looks for the event, only a few made it to our best-dressed list.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a power couple when they arrived at the exhibition. The duo posed together on the pink carpet, and Priyanka looked stunning in a multi-coloured pre-draped silk saree designed by Amit Aggarwal. The saree featured a thigh-high slit on the front and a pallu worn on the arms. Priyanka paired the saree with an embellished bandeau top, shimmering high heels, a Bulgari choker necklace, a bracelet, statement rings, and diamond studs. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a custom-designed Manish Malhotra outfit.

She also took to her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures where the couple posed next to an aurto with the caption "Date night and a ????…..

with my forever guy @nickjonas

Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me!

Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion.

This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequin sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of the ikat weave that the brocade is set in.

Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team.

Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of historic Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design ❤️

Ps- Also for all wondering auto uncle took the cake! Was lovely and gracious! Thank you, auto uncle!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Additionally, Chopra and Ranveer Singh gave an electrifying performance as they recreated their iconic 'Gallan Goodiyaan' moment. Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, was seen enjoying Priyanka's performance along with other guests, and videos of their performance quickly spread on cyberspace.

The event was full of star power, with a plethora of Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma. The audience was treated to a night full of dance, music, and entertainment, and Priyanka and Ranveer's performance was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the evening.

