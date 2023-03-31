Priyanka Chopra's 'Anamoly' emerges as world's second wealthiest celebrity beauty brand

Anomaly, the hair care brand owned by Priyanka Chopra, has secured the second spot in the list of wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023, according to a recent report by UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify.
The brand has surpassed the likes of Kylie Cosmetics by US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Rare Beauty by singer Selena Gomez. The top spot on the list goes to Fenty Beauty, the makeup line by American popstar Rihanna, with revenue of £477.2 million.
Anomaly stands in second place with a revenue of £429.9 million, while Kylie Cosmetics is in third position with £301.4 million. In fourth and fifth positions are R.E.M. Beauty by singer Ariana Grande with £70.3 million and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez with £50.2 million in revenue, respectively.
According to a recent report by beauty comparison platform Cosmetify based in the UK, revenue is considered the most crucial measure of success for a brand. Therefore, the report highlighted the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue. It covers everything from the most Googled to the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands this year.
Regarding Fenty Beauty's success, the report stated, "After already being featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands, it may come as no surprise that Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand."
In 2022, Chopra launched her hair care brand and spoke about her journey to becoming a beauty entrepreneur in an interview with Vogue India. She stated, "I've just recently taken to the business side of both the beauty and entertainment industries. That made me realise the difference between sitting in the stylist's chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair."
The list includes other celebrity beauty brands such as Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty at the 6th position, Australian author Zoe Foster Blake's Go-To Skincare at 7th, Katie Holmes' Alterna Haircare at 8th, Maria Sharapova's SuperGoop at 9th, and American YouTuber Jeffree Star's Jeffree Star Cosmetics at the 10th position.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.8
|286.6
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.6
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
