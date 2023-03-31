Priyanka Chopra's 'Anamoly' emerges as world's second wealthiest celebrity beauty brand

Anomaly, the hair care brand owned by Priyanka Chopra, has secured the second spot in the list of wealthiest celebrity beauty brands of 2023, according to a recent report by UK-based beauty comparison platform Cosmetify.

The brand has surpassed the likes of Kylie Cosmetics by US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Rare Beauty by singer Selena Gomez. The top spot on the list goes to Fenty Beauty, the makeup line by American popstar Rihanna, with revenue of £477.2 million.

Anomaly stands in second place with a revenue of £429.9 million, while Kylie Cosmetics is in third position with £301.4 million. In fourth and fifth positions are R.E.M. Beauty by singer Ariana Grande with £70.3 million and Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez with £50.2 million in revenue, respectively.

According to a recent report by beauty comparison platform Cosmetify based in the UK, revenue is considered the most crucial measure of success for a brand. Therefore, the report highlighted the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands based on their most recent annual revenue. It covers everything from the most Googled to the wealthiest celebrity beauty brands this year.

Regarding Fenty Beauty's success, the report stated, "After already being featured in the top three most successful overall beauty brands, it may come as no surprise that Fenty Beauty takes the top spot as the current wealthiest celebrity beauty brand."

In 2022, Chopra launched her hair care brand and spoke about her journey to becoming a beauty entrepreneur in an interview with Vogue India. She stated, "I've just recently taken to the business side of both the beauty and entertainment industries. That made me realise the difference between sitting in the stylist's chair and using a bunch of products, to actually having a say in the products going into my hair."

The list includes other celebrity beauty brands such as Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty at the 6th position, Australian author Zoe Foster Blake's Go-To Skincare at 7th, Katie Holmes' Alterna Haircare at 8th, Maria Sharapova's SuperGoop at 9th, and American YouTuber Jeffree Star's Jeffree Star Cosmetics at the 10th position.