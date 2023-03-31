Gold price surges by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in domestic market of Pakistan surged by Rs700 to reach Rs208,700 on Friday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs601 to settle at Rs178,927.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price increased by $10 to close at $1981.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,270 per tola and Rs1,946.15 per 10 grams, respectively.