Pakistan wins second place at China’s international fireworks competition

At the International Fireworks Competition held in Shangli, China, expert teams from around the world showcased their skills, with Pakistan represented by Allied Fireworks International, which secured second place.

The Pakistani team’s display carried a special message of national pride and beautifully highlighted Pakistan–China friendship. Spectators were amazed by the stunning fireworks depiction of the JF-17 Thunder, reflecting not only technical mastery but also deep emotions and strong ties.

Pakistani music added vibrancy to the show, while the blend of colors, lights, and melodies captivated every heart. The audience gave a standing ovation, and judges praised the team’s creativity and artistry.

This achievement stands as proof of the dedication and passion of Pakistani artists. Allied Fireworks International proudly showcased Pakistan’s talent on a global stage, reinforcing the nation’s creative excellence and earning international recognition.

At the closing ceremony, CEO Shahid Butt expressed his commitment to continue promoting Pakistan’s positive image worldwide.