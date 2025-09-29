PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump’s 21-point peace plan for Gaza ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the 21-point peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Acknowledging the American President’s efforts, the Prime Minister said, “Trump has presented a 21-point agenda that can ensure a ceasefire in Gaza, and I welcome it.”

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his desire for a peace agreement between the Palestinian people and Israel to bring political stability and economic growth to the region.

He stated that he is confident the U.S. President is ready to provide all possible assistance while viewing the Gaza issue with a genuine approach.

The Prime Minister further wrote that he appreciates President Trump’s leadership and the key role of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in ending the war, adding that lasting peace in the region requires implementation of the two-state solution.