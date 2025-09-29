DG ISPR stresses tax collection in AJK, says chaos hurts economy

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that the political system in Azad Kashmir is functioning, and if the state does not collect taxes, it cannot provide benefits or pay salaries.

According to reports, the DG ISPR spoke to around 1,000 students and teachers at various universities in Pallandri, Azad Kashmir, and answered their questions.

Responding to a query about the Public Action Committee’s violent protests and disruptive politics, he stated that Azad Kashmir’s political system is active and that key indicators, including education, health, and infrastructure, are improving.

He emphasized that without taxes, the state cannot offer perks or salaries, noting that over 30% of Azad Kashmir’s population are government employees. “Protest is everyone’s right, but chaos harms the economy,” he added.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry highlighted that Allah has blessed Kashmir with immense resources, recalling that Pakistan’s founding dream was tied to Kashmir and that many officers and soldiers in the army are Kashmiri.

He reaffirmed that the future of Kashmir lies in the slogan: “Kashmir will become Pakistan.”