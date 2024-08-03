Income tax relief for salaried individuals earning under Rs100,000 likely

ISLAMABAD – To pass on some relief on inflation-weary masses, Pakistani government is mulling options for easing income taxes.
The initiative comes as the coalition government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), faces pressure from the Jamaat-e-Islam (JI)'s ongoing sit-in in Rawalpindi, protesting high electricity bills and taxes.
In a recent federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Sharif reiterated the government's commitment to reducing electricity bills to provide relief to the public, emphasizing that the issue should not be politicized.
Sources indicated that the government is considering various strategies to lower direct taxes for salaried individuals earning up to Rs100,000 per month. They also mentioned a proposed relief package worth Rs40 billion for low-income salaried individuals, which could involve reallocating funds from the development budget.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will also be consulted regarding the proposed tax relief.
The National Assembly passed the national budget on June 28, setting a challenging tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees ($46.66 billion) for the fiscal year starting July 1, representing a 40% increase from the previous year. This target includes a 48% rise in direct taxes and a 35% increase in indirect taxes over the current year's revised estimates. Non-tax revenue, such as petroleum levies, is expected to grow by 64%.
The budget also includes an 18% tax increase on textile and leather products and mobile phones, as well as higher taxes on capital gains from real estate. Workers will face increased direct taxes on their income.
Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate was 11.1% year-on-year in July 2024, down from 12.6% in June 2024 and 28.3% in July 2023, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.