Sher Afzal Marwat expelled from PTI for repeated violations of party discipline

Web Desk
09:17 AM | 3 Aug, 2024
Sher Afzal Marwat expelled from PTI for repeated violations of party discipline
Source: social media

LAHORE - In another blow to disgruntled member Sher Afzal Marwat as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revoked party membership of the outspoken leader due to back to back violations of party discipline.

A notification from PTI's additional secretary general, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said Marwat has been expelled due to breaches of party rules.

The development comes after four-member inquiry committee was set up to look into Marwat's disciplinary violations and controversial statements.

Prevously, Sher Afzal got show-cause notice for violating party discipline and making controversial statements. The inquiry committee found his response to the notice to be unsatisfactory.

Marwat, a lawyer and politician, was earlier Imran Khan's legal advisor and frontrunner of party’s legal team. He studied at Government Degree College Lakki Marwat, University of Peshawar, and Cardiff University.

He started his legal career as a Civil Judge before joining PTI in 2018, having previously been with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). Marwat contested the 2018 elections as an independent and is running again in 2024 from NA-41.

The loud-mouthed politician made headlines for a physical altercation with a PML-N senator on TV in September 2023 and was arrested. He has faced several FIRs for organizing events and provocative social media posts

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

