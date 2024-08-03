Sher Afzal Marwat expelled from PTI for repeated violations of party discipline

LAHORE - In another blow to disgruntled member Sher Afzal Marwat as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revoked party membership of the outspoken leader due to back to back violations of party discipline.
A notification from PTI's additional secretary general, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said Marwat has been expelled due to breaches of party rules.
The development comes after four-member inquiry committee was set up to look into Marwat's disciplinary violations and controversial statements.
Prevously, Sher Afzal got show-cause notice for violating party discipline and making controversial statements. The inquiry committee found his response to the notice to be unsatisfactory.
Marwat, a lawyer and politician, was earlier Imran Khan's legal advisor and frontrunner of party’s legal team. He studied at Government Degree College Lakki Marwat, University of Peshawar, and Cardiff University.
He started his legal career as a Civil Judge before joining PTI in 2018, having previously been with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F). Marwat contested the 2018 elections as an independent and is running again in 2024 from NA-41.
The loud-mouthed politician made headlines for a physical altercation with a PML-N senator on TV in September 2023 and was arrested. He has faced several FIRs for organizing events and provocative social media posts
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 3, 2024 in open market.
On Saturday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.