Wanted terrorist involved in attack on census team killed in DI Khan: ISPR

PESHAWAR – A wanted terrorist commander has been killed in an operation by security forces in Gara Guldad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the Pakistani military's media wing.

The operation was conducted after a terrorist attack on police party deputed on census security duty in Raghzai area of Tank district. A policeman also embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

The terrorist, Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was wanted to police for being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement early Tuesday.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it added.