Wanted terrorist involved in attack on census team killed in DI Khan: ISPR

PESHAWAR – A wanted terrorist commander has been killed in an operation by security forces in Gara Guldad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the Pakistani military's media wing.
The operation was conducted after a terrorist attack on police party deputed on census security duty in Raghzai area of Tank district. A policeman also embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.
The terrorist, Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was wanted to police for being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement early Tuesday.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
