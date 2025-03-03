Relief for Pakistanis in Ramadan as more rains expected this week

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for Pakistanis as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted cool and refreshing weather in many regions.

The ongoing intermittent rain and thunderstorms, along with occasional snowfall over the hills, are bringing much-needed relief during the fasting hours.

Light rain in Lahore and surrounding areas on Monday morning makes weather pleasant. However, the rain caused power outages in several parts of the city. several areas including Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and Gulshan Ravi received showers.

The upper parts of the country, including KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, and Islamabad, are experiencing cooler temperatures, creating a comfortable atmosphere for prayer, reflection, and community gatherings.

Additionally, rain and thunderstorms are expected to provide a serene backdrop for the nights of Taraweeh, helping Pakistanis feel more connected to their faith.

PMD also anticipates heavy rainfall and snow over hills in isolated areas, particularly in upper KP, Potohar, and Kashmir, which will add a beautiful touch to the landscape during this spiritually enriching month.

The cool weather is not only making fasting easier but also providing an opportunity for families to enjoy outdoor activities in the evenings, while adhering to social distancing protocols. It’s the perfect time for reflection, gratitude, and togetherness.

As Ramadan continues, the nation of 240 million is experiencing a wave of positivity, with the weather adding to the peace and harmony of the season. It’s a reminder to cherish these moments of blessings and spend time with loved ones, while also staying safe and healthy.