Sui Southern shares update for gas shortages during Ramadan’s Sehri and Iftar timings

ISLAMABAD – As Muslims across the world are preparing special meals in holy month of Ramadan, Pakistanis are facing severe issues related to gas load shedding during the Sehri and Iftar timings, prompting government to look into the matter.

Amid plethora of complaints regarding gas supply shortages, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued stern directives to ensure smooth delivery of gas across the country. PM chaired an emergency meeting with the managing directors and senior officials of Sui gas companies to discuss the challenges related to gas pressure during the fasting hours.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on how to resolve the issue effectively. Sui Southern Gas Company announced 10percent increase in gas pressure, which is expected to improve supply during critical hours. In addition, gas supply will start 30-45 minutes earlier than usual during Sehri and Iftar timings in areas situated at the farthest points of gas distribution networks, ensuring a better gas flow in these regions.

To further monitor and manage gas supply, Sui Southern has set up control rooms at both the head office and regional offices. These control rooms will review gas distribution status on a daily basis and address complaints of low pressure on an urgent basis.

A spokesperson from the company assured that all concerns regarding gas shortages would be swiftly addressed, and daily reports would be presented to ensure a smooth gas supply throughout the sacred month.

