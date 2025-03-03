Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Tensions soar near Islamabad’s Lal Masjid area amid arrest of Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad witnessed tensions near a mosque located near Abpara Market amid longstanding conflict surrounding Jamia Hafsa Madrassa.

Umme Hassan, the wife of Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz, was arrested and sent into remand by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a case related to firing at police and CDA staff. The court granted a three-day extension, with the accused to reappear on March 3.

The wife of firebrand cleric is facing multiple charges under Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code, stemming from a dispute over land for a seminary. Ume Hassan claims she was negotiating with authorities before her arrest. The court also noted her previous legal cases, which her lawyer will address in court.

Maulana Aziz and his followers, moved in region with weapons, threatening police and paramilitary personnel with violent retribution if they attempt to arrest him. The ongoing standoff has seen protesters brandishing weapons and chanting slogans, further escalating the already tense atmosphere in the area surrounding Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa.

Despite the growing unrest and the threat of violence, local authorities have refrained from taking stern action. Islamabad administration said that negotiations are ongoing to de-escalate the situation, but members of the Lal Masjid negotiation committee have claimed that talks have faltered, with the administration allegedly demanding the demolition of the Jamia Hafsa building. However, the Islamabad administration has not confirmed such a demand.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

