Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroze Kashif

Vivo X200 Pro Captures The Majestic Beauty Of Snow Capped Mountains With Shehroze Kashif

vivo, a global leader in smartphone innovation, has once again pushed the boundaries of mobile photography with the vivo X200 Pro, capturing the breathtaking beauty of Pakistan’s snow-covered peaks. This extraordinary feat was accomplished in collaboration with Shehroze Kashif also known as The Broad Boy, Pakistan’s renowned high-altitude mountaineer, who has successfully summited 14 of the world’s highest peaks, including Everest and K2. Together, vivo and Shehroze embarked on a journey to document the raw, untouched beauty of the northern mountains using the X200 Pro’s industry-leading camera system.

The project took place in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, where the unpredictable weather, freezing temperatures, and challenging terrains made this expedition an ultimate test, not just for Shehroze but also for the vivo X200 Pro. Equipped with a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera, Super Landscape Mode, and Telephoto Macro, the device enabled Shehroze to capture breathtaking wide landscapes, intricate close-ups, and stunning telephoto shots of the mountain peaks.

The Super Landscape Mode proved to be an essential tool in Shehroze’s journey, allowing him to document vast mountain ranges in their full majesty. The feature’s HDR processing and intelligent lighting balance ensured that every snow-covered peak and deep valley was captured with remarkable precision. Despite the high-altitude glare and extreme lighting conditions, the vivo X200 Pro maintained color accuracy and contrast, producing shots that mirrored the breathtaking reality of the region.

Telephoto Macro Mode further pushed the limits of mobile photography, letting Shehroze capture intricate details of snow crystals, rugged rock formations, and the smallest elements of the mountainous terrain. This feature provided an entirely new perspective on the frozen world he was navigating.

Vivo X200 Pro Captures The Majestic Beauty Of Snow Capped Mountains With Shehroze Kashif

In addition to photography, Shehroze also tested the X200 Pro’s durability and performance in extreme conditions. Despite tough temperatures and high-altitude challenges, the device’s robust design and long-lasting battery ensured uninterrupted usage throughout the expedition. From capturing high-resolution images in unpredictable weather to functioning seamlessly in rugged terrains, the vivo X200 Pro stood strong, proving its reliability in the most demanding environments.

Vivo X200 Pro Captures The Majestic Beauty Of Snow Capped Mountains With Shehroze Kashif

This collaboration between vivo and Shehroze Kashif exemplifies how cutting-edge smartphone technology can empower explorers, adventurers, and photographers alike. The vivo X200 Pro, with its unparalleled imaging capabilities, has proven that capturing the world’s most challenging landscapes no longer requires bulky professional equipment, it can all be done with a smartphone that fits in your pocket.

With the vivo X200 Pro, Shehroze Kashif has not only documented his latest adventure but has also redefined how we perceive mobile photography in extreme conditions. This journey stands as a testament to vivo’s commitment to pushing the limits of innovation, ensuring that every impossible moment can be captured and preserved – Every Shot a Journey #IntoTheXtreme

Global Sensation vivo X200 Pro: The Award-Winning Flagship Smartphone is Coming to Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

New Zealand

2

India

0

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 3 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search