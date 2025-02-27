Lahore and Punjab to witness more rain, thunderstorms, and hail

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms for Lahore and several parts of Punjab over the next 48 hours. The unsettled weather is expected to continue intermittently through Thursday evening and Friday.

A strong westerly wave, currently affecting most parts of the country, is anticipated to persist over northern regions until March 1. As a result, intermittent showers accompanied by strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Noorpur Thal.

Additionally, heavy snowfall is expected in Murree and Galliyat, which may lead to road closures and hazardous driving conditions due to slippery roads. Cloudy weather with light rain is also forecast for southern Punjab districts.

Friday’s Forecast and Temperature Outlook

On Friday, sporadic rain, gusty winds, and hailstorms are expected to persist across various regions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal. Murree and Galliyat will continue to experience intermittent snowfall and strong winds.

Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to remain between 13°C and 15°C on Friday and Saturday.

Past 24-Hour Weather Report

Over the past day, Lahore and several parts of Punjab have already witnessed rain and strong winds, leading to colder and cloudier conditions. Notable recorded rainfall amounts include:

Murree: 7mm

7mm Chakwal, Sahiwal, Chaklala-Rawalpindi: 1mm

1mm Islamabad (Saidpur & Golra): 2mm

Murree remained the coldest location in Punjab, with a minimum temperature of 1°C, while Lahore recorded a minimum of 17°C. Morning relative humidity was recorded at 81%.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution, particularly in regions prone to road disruptions due to rain or snowfall.