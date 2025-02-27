Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Lahore and Punjab to witness more rain, thunderstorms, and hail

Lahore and Punjab to Witness More Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain, gusty winds, and isolated hailstorms for Lahore and several parts of Punjab over the next 48 hours. The unsettled weather is expected to continue intermittently through Thursday evening and Friday.

A strong westerly wave, currently affecting most parts of the country, is anticipated to persist over northern regions until March 1. As a result, intermittent showers accompanied by strong winds and isolated heavy rainfall are likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Noorpur Thal.

Additionally, heavy snowfall is expected in Murree and Galliyat, which may lead to road closures and hazardous driving conditions due to slippery roads. Cloudy weather with light rain is also forecast for southern Punjab districts.

Friday’s Forecast and Temperature Outlook
On Friday, sporadic rain, gusty winds, and hailstorms are expected to persist across various regions, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal. Murree and Galliyat will continue to experience intermittent snowfall and strong winds.

Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to remain between 13°C and 15°C on Friday and Saturday.

Past 24-Hour Weather Report
Over the past day, Lahore and several parts of Punjab have already witnessed rain and strong winds, leading to colder and cloudier conditions. Notable recorded rainfall amounts include:

  • Murree: 7mm
  • Chakwal, Sahiwal, Chaklala-Rawalpindi: 1mm
  • Islamabad (Saidpur & Golra): 2mm

Murree remained the coldest location in Punjab, with a minimum temperature of 1°C, while Lahore recorded a minimum of 17°C. Morning relative humidity was recorded at 81%.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution, particularly in regions prone to road disruptions due to rain or snowfall.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 27 February Thursday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search