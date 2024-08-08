Rawalpindi and Islamabad on flood alert as water level rises in Nullah Lai after heavy rains

RAWALPINDI – Heavy rains in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi caused severe flooding in Nullah Lai.

Pindi and adjoining areas get downpour that raise water level in Nullah Lai and set pre-alert alarm bells ringing in and around the water channel.

Rain started earlier this week continues while those are living in low-lying areas were forced to move. The water level at Leh Nullah rose by 17 feet at Gawalmandi bridge and 23 feet at other points.

Authorities called it pre-alert situation for flood in the nullah. WASA authorities are also on alert and inspected the drainage work. There is rain emergency to avoid a flood-like situation in Leh Nullah and surrounding areas.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update

Met Office predicted humid weather with rain and thundershowers expected in the capital city and surroundings during morning and night.

Temerature in twin cities will be between 33 and 35 degree celcious with high humidity.

PMD warned of monsoon currents at lower tropospheric levels are continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to upper parts of the country.