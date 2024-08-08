Epic Showdown as Pak's Arshad Nadeem, and India's Neeraj Chopra set for Javelin Throw Final at Paris Olympics

All eyes are on Paris Olympics Javelin throw final as today's major event features a clash between Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra from India.
Among 12 athletes competing, the most anticipated battle is likely to be between Arshad - the gold medalist from 2022 Commonwealth Games - and Indian star athlete Neeraj Chopra.
Arshad will be in action just before midnight as the even around 11:25 pm, the event will be available for for Pakistani fans on ARY Zap.
Pakistani athlete is scheduled to make his fifth throw. Group B features other prominent competitors, including Anderson Peters, who is ranked sixth globally, and Brazil's Luiz Mauricio Da Silva.
To advance to the final round, athletes need to achieve a minimum throw of 84 meters.
Arshad, who hailed from humble background, is considered Pakistan's strongest contender, having earned medals at the 2023 World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
He also made history by winning a gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete in last 60 years.
Archrival nations Pakistan and India have limited Olympic golds in their histories. India has secured 12 gold medals, with most coming from hockey and individual wins by Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra.
Pakistan got three gold, all in hockey, with their last gold in the sport achieved in 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 8, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280.45 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305.25 and selling rate was 307.75.
British Pound rate moved down to 357 for buying, and 359 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305.25
|307.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
