Epic Showdown as Pak's Arshad Nadeem, and India's Neeraj Chopra set for Javelin Throw Final at Paris Olympics

All eyes are on Paris Olympics Javelin throw final as today's major event features a clash between Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra from India.

Among 12 athletes competing, the most anticipated battle is likely to be between Arshad - the gold medalist from 2022 Commonwealth Games - and Indian star athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Paris Olympics Javelin Throw 2024

Arshad will be in action just before midnight as the even around 11:25 pm, the event will be available for for Pakistani fans on ARY Zap.

Pakistani athlete is scheduled to make his fifth throw. Group B features other prominent competitors, including Anderson Peters, who is ranked sixth globally, and Brazil's Luiz Mauricio Da Silva.

To advance to the final round, athletes need to achieve a minimum throw of 84 meters.

Arshad, who hailed from humble background, is considered Pakistan's strongest contender, having earned medals at the 2023 World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He also made history by winning a gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani athlete in last 60 years.

Archrival nations Pakistan and India have limited Olympic golds in their histories. India has secured 12 gold medals, with most coming from hockey and individual wins by Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra.

Pakistan got three gold, all in hockey, with their last gold in the sport achieved in 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.