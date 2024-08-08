BISE Peshawar Class 10 Matric Annual Results will be announced today on August 8, Thursday as students are waiting for this day for months.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar will announce the results at 5:00 pm, you can check your results here.

The results will be announced today, please follow Daily Pakistan for more updates.

Peshawar Matric Results Check with SMS

Send SMS in the format “BISEP [your Roll No]” (e.g., “BISEP 75001”) to 8583, and you will receive a text with your result details.

Peshawar Matric Result Gazette

The complete gazette for Peshawar Board will be available shortly.