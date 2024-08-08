BISE Peshawar Class 9 Results 2024; Check result Online

All boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa are announcing their results today on August 8, and Class 9 Results of BISE Peshawar will also be declared today.

BISE Peshawar Class 9 Results 2024

The results of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar will be available here soon.

Check BISE Peshawar Class 9 Results by SMS

Send your roll number to 9818

BISE Peshawar Matric Gazette

Students will be able to check their results by official gazette released by the Peshawar board today, stay tuned.