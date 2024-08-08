BISE Abbottabad Class 10 Matric Result 2024

Wait for Matric Results 2024 is over as Abbottabad Board will announce SSC Part 1 and 2 results today on August 8, 2024.

Students from BISE Abbottabad can check their results today at Daily Pakistan.

Abbottabad Board Class 10 Result 2024

First option is to check results by your roll number, Click here to get results.

Check Abbottabad Matric Result by SMS

Please send you Roll Number to 9818, you will receive an SMS with your tmarks sheet.

Abbottabad Class 10 Result by Gazette 2024

The gazette of Abbottabad Board will be announced soon after the announcement of results, stay tuned for more details.

