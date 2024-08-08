Imported car registrations now require online verification under new rules in Punjab

LAHORE – Buying imported cars become more difficult in the country, where people lamented the quality and features of locally made cars.

Punjab government imposed new new regulations for registration of imported vehicles. The Excise Department has mandated that all documents for imported cars must now undergo an online verification process.

The new move comes to curb alteration in vehicle registrations and address the issue of counterfeit documents.

Authorities said registration of imported vehicles in Lahore and throughout Punjab is now prohibited unless the documents have been verified online in advance.

An official request has been made to customs officials to allow access to their online verification systems for this purpose.

This collaboration aims to simplify the registration process and ensure that only vehicles with authentic documentation are registered. Additionally, customs authorities have specified that vehicles purchased through auctions will also need to be verified before registration, in order to prevent the registration of vehicles with forged documents.