Oscar-Winning actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead in their home, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The Santa Fe County Police reported the discovery of the 95-year-old actor and his 64-year-old wife’s bodies, along with their pet dog, at approximately 1:45 PM on February 26. While the cause of death remains unknown, investigators believe there is no foul play involved.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner, had a career spanning six decades and was widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors. He won his first Oscar for Best Actor in The French Connection (1971) and later received the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as a ruthless sheriff in Unforgiven (1992).

His other acclaimed films include The Conversation (1974), The Firm (1993), and Hoosiers (1986).

After retiring from acting in 2004 at the age of 74, Hackman lived a private life in Santa Fe, largely away from the public eye.

He is survived by his three children from his first marriage. His first wife passed away in 2017.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths, with further details expected pending autopsy results.