realme to showcase a camera phone with an ultra-large sensor at MWC 2025

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, announced it would showcase a groundbreaking camera phone at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona. This highly anticipated device will feature an ultra-large sensor and optical telephoto lens engineered to redefine smartphone photography.

This ultra-tier device leverages a sensor larger than those in flagship models and DSLR-inspired hardware that outperforms other smartphones. Our testing indicates unprecedented advancements in portrait photography and low-light performance, setting a new standard for smartphone photography.

Alongside the ultra camera phone, realme will officially introduce the realme 14 Pro series, our mid-range camera flagship with a unique design. The series is the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing smartphone product line. With a 6000mAh large battery and MagicGlow Triple Flash, users can effortlessly get an impressive battery life and capture stunning nighttime portraits with the 14 Pro series.

realme’s debut at MWC 2025 marks a significant step in the brand’s global journey. This event will showcase our commitment to innovation and ambition to compete at the highest levels of the smartphone industry.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

