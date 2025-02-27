Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan, UAE sign five accords of cooperation in various sectors

Pakistan Uae Sign Five Accords Of Cooperation In Various Sectors

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment.

The documents were signed during the first official visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the state media.

The crown prince and the prime minister witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in various fields.

Federal cabinet members and Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Both countries signed an agreement to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of banking. Secretary Finance Imdadullah Bosal and CEO & MD of IHC Syed Basar Shueb exchanged the documents.

The two sides also signed another agreement to boost cooperation in the field of mining.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch and CEO Etihad Rail Shadi Malik exchanged the documents for two MOUs for cooperation in the field of railways.

Similarly, Secretary Board of Investment Nadeem Chaudhary and CEO AD Ports Capt. Muhammad Juma Al Shamisi exchanged the documents for an MoU in the field of infrastructural investment.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 27 February Thursday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search