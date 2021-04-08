KE celebrates of Karachi’s finest with KHI Awards

KARACHI - As the largest city of Pakistan, Karachi serves as a hub for many of Pakistan’s most iconic organisations. With a dedicated workforce, the city, Pakistan’s economic engine also functions as an incubator for innovation and creativity that inspires excellence progress. But a city the size of Karachi does not stay up and running without the efforts of countless individuals and organizations who step up to ensure the welfare of its teeming workforce and millions of residents.

Often working behind the scenes, K-Electric organized and hosted the KHI Awards on Saturday 3rd April 2021 to recognize their efforts. At the awards, which were held with strict COVID-19 SOPs in place, 34 winners were announced in 13 different categories.

Award participants submitted their entries towards categories as broad-based as Education, Public Health, Uplifting Communities, Inclusion, Livelihoods & Vocational Training, Heritage & Culture, Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion, Sports, Safety (Road, Fire, Home, Personal), Sustainability & Environment, Empowering Women, Social Service, and New Organisations (less than 12 months old).

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail lauded the efforts of those who work to serve Karachi via a video message, “The participants and winners of these awards are an integral part of the state, as they support the government in its efforts to help the people of the city across a number of different fields including education, public health, and sustainability. I appreciate KE’s step to recognize the efforts of these NGOs and I am sure that it will be a catalyst towards bigger plans. The process was conducted with utmost transparency and impartiality, and all organizations were evaluated on their performance alone.”

With around 140 entries, much more than expected, from an array of organisations, of different backgrounds and capabilities, KE put the entries through a detailed review, and after a strict due diligence process, 73 entries were shortlisted, after having been assessed for a variety of criteria.

Most of the ones that ended up being shortlisted were those that excelled in the impact of their projects, on the quality of their execution, and for sticking to allocated budgets and timelines. This process also put a lot of weight on the adoption of best practices in urban innovation and the use of technology and mobile solutions.

After a diligent vetting process, which was audited from start to end by international audit firm Ernst & Young Global Limited, who were present for the entirety of the auditing and the jury process, the final 34 winners were officially announced at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, K-Electric’s CEO, Moonis Alvi explained why the power utility felt this was a much-needed endeavor, "KE is excited to bring the inaugural edition of the KHI Awards. Our relationship with the city extends over 107 years, and we are embedded in the fabric of Karachi. It is heartening to see so many competent and passionate organizations working at the forefront to uplift the city. These awards are KE’s humble effort to acknowledge their dedication and are proud to extend our support in their ongoing efforts. KE is also grateful to the jury members who volunteered their time and expertise, as well as our audit partners who ensured credibility and transparency in the evaluating process."

Comprising organizational leads and top management from various renowned individuals from Karachi, the multifaceted jury selected winners based on how impactful the projects have been for Karachi and its people. The jury also succeeded in recognizing the unyielding power of all the big and small organizations that have pushed Karachi to become the Urbs Prima of Pakistan and have helped sustainable development in various sectors within the metropolis and adjoining areas where KE has a footprint.

The jury panel, headed by Saad Amanullah Khan, the founder of #IAMKARACHI, independently evaluated the applications for the KHI Awards, and all winners were chosen based on their performance, contributions, and/or proposed plans for the benefit of society.

Saad Amanullah, chair of the KHI Awards Jury, also appreciated the efforts of the winners, saying, "We had an overwhelming number of entries to choose from for our first edition. The winners have been instrumental in making a tremendous impact on the city, and their total asset base stands at over PKR 54 billion, which is the welfare investment these organizations are making to drive progress in Pakistan and its largest metropolitan city. KE's decision to honor these organizations and empower them on their journey is commendable."

The 34 winning organisations include a mix of those who serve the metropolis in a myriad of different ways. Each category pays homage to organisations that continue to disrupt the status quo and bring better opportunities for the large population of the city. From economic empowerment to aiding inclusion and development. Each winner was also given an electricity bill rebate, ranging from PKR 250,000 to 5 million.

The final list of the winners includes:

● Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion

doctHERs

● Education

Idara e Taleem o Agahi

Orange Tree Foundation

Institute of Business Administration Karachi

Development in Literacy

● Empowering Women

Kiran Foundation

The Citizens Foundation (TCF)

Behbud Association Karachi

● Heritage & Culture

National Academy of Performing Arts

idara e Taleem o Agahai

Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan

● Inclusion

Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre

Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF)

Hands

● Livelihoods & Vocational Training

The Hunar Foundation

Who is Hussain? Foundation

Karachi Vocational Training Center

● New Organisations (less than 12 months old)

Pakistan Legal United Society (PLUS - Legal Aid)

Pink Pakistan Trust

● Public Health

Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN)

Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT)

ChildLife Foundation

Fatimid Foundation

Lady Dufferin Hospital

Bait ul Sukoon Cancer Hospital

● Safety (Road, Fire, Home, Personal)

Pakistan Life Saving Foundation (PALS Rescue)

Citizens Police liaison committee (CPLC) Sindh

● Social Service

Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation

AMTF Helping Blood Disorder Program

Roshni Research & Development Welfare Organization

Panah Trust (Panah Shelter Home)

● Sports

Karachi United Football Foundation Trust

● Sustainability & Environment

NED University of Engineering and Technology

● Uplifting Communities

INFAQ Foundation