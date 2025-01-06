Fusion of Pop and Sufi: Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ takes center stage in Lahore’s Qawwali night

During a Qawwali night held at a university in Lahore, Justin Bieber’s famous song “Baby” was presented in a Qawwali style, which amazed and delighted the audience.

This unique performance was a beautiful blend of modern pop and traditional Sufi music, winning the hearts of all the attendees, including students and teachers.

The Qawwali version of the melody compelled everyone present to applaud.

Through Qawwali, the themes of love and separation in the song’s lyrics were presented in a spiritual manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by apna ghar samjho😐 (@khattti.meethi.baateinn)

A student said, “It was an incredible experience. It shows that music can transcend borders and bring different cultures closer together.”

Justin Bieber’s original song “Baby,” released in 2010, gained global fame due to its catchy tune and lyrics about youthful love.