Justin Bieber, wife Hailey welcome first child

OTTAWA – Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Beiber have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Bieber made the announcement in a post on Instagram where he shared a picture of his newborn son's small foot.

"Welcome home," Bieber wrote in the caption, revealing his name as “Jack Blues Bieber”.

Several celebrities including Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner have congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child.

"Your blessing has arrived," Perry wrote in comment section of Bieber's post.

Meanwhile, Jenner wrote: "I can't handle this little foot".

The couple has announced the pregnancy in May earlier this year when they shared videos and images of Hailey debuting her baby bump.

The 27-year-old American model and the Candian singer got married in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018.