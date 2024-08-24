India refuses visa to Pakistan team for IBSF World U17 and U21 Snooker Championship

KARACHI – Pakistani snooker team is unable to participate in the IBSF World U17 and U21 Snooker Championship, starting today August 24, in Bangalore as Indian authorities have denied visas to the Pakistani players.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) confirmed the development while expressing deep regret over the attitude shown by the neighbouring country.

Three Pakistani players Ahsan Ramzan, M Hasnain Akhtar and M Hamza Ilyas, referee Naveed Kapadia and PBSA chairman Almagir A Shaikh were to take part in the event.

The Pakistan Sports Board and other relevant authorities have allowed the contingent to travel to India to attend the mega event will be played from August 24 to 31.

A PBSA spokesperson termed it a setback not only for Pakistani team but also for the international snooker community.