India refuses visa to Pakistan team for IBSF World U17 and U21 Snooker Championship

KARACHI – Pakistani snooker team is unable to participate in the IBSF World U17 and U21 Snooker Championship, starting today August 24, in Bangalore as Indian authorities have denied visas to the Pakistani players.
The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) confirmed the development while expressing deep regret over the attitude shown by the neighbouring country.
Three Pakistani players Ahsan Ramzan, M Hasnain Akhtar and M Hamza Ilyas, referee Naveed Kapadia and PBSA chairman Almagir A Shaikh were to take part in the event.
The Pakistan Sports Board and other relevant authorities have allowed the contingent to travel to India to attend the mega event will be played from August 24 to 31.
A PBSA spokesperson termed it a setback not only for Pakistani team but also for the international snooker community.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
