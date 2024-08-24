PAKvBAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh take 117-run lead over Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – A powerful knock of 191 runs helped Bangladesh take a lead of 117 runs over Pakistan in first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave Mushfiqur company for the seventh wicket with his 77-run innings as they flattened the Pakistan’s bowling lineup.

Shoriful Islam scored 22 runs after the two power hitter were dismissed.

Naseem Shah took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali grabbec two wickets each.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their first innings on Day 4 at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.

On Friday, Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam narrowly missed a well-deserved century by just seven runs, but his resilient innings helped Bangladesh reach an impressive 316-5 at the close of play on day three.

The left-hander scored a patient 93 from 183 balls, keeping Bangladesh's hopes alive for either a draw or their first-ever win over Pakistan in what is the 14th Test match between the two sides.

By the end of the day, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 55, alongside Litton Das, who was not out on 52. The duo added a crucial 98 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership, furthering Bangladesh's progress.