PAKvBAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh take 117-run lead over Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – A powerful knock of 191 runs helped Bangladesh take a lead of 117 runs over Pakistan in first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave Mushfiqur company for the seventh wicket with his 77-run innings as they flattened the Pakistan’s bowling lineup.
Shoriful Islam scored 22 runs after the two power hitter were dismissed.
Naseem Shah took three wickets while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali grabbec two wickets each.
Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their first innings on Day 4 at 316 runs for the loss of 5, trailing by 132 runs.
On Friday, Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam narrowly missed a well-deserved century by just seven runs, but his resilient innings helped Bangladesh reach an impressive 316-5 at the close of play on day three.
The left-hander scored a patient 93 from 183 balls, keeping Bangladesh's hopes alive for either a draw or their first-ever win over Pakistan in what is the 14th Test match between the two sides.
By the end of the day, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 55, alongside Litton Das, who was not out on 52. The duo added a crucial 98 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership, furthering Bangladesh's progress.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.