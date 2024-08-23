Shadman's resilient innings helps Bangladesh score big in 2nd Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam narrowly missed a well-deserved century by just seven runs, but his resilient innings helped Bangladesh reach an impressive 316-5 at the close of play on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday, August 23, 2024.

The left-hander scored a patient 93 from 183 balls, keeping Bangladesh's hopes alive for either a draw or their first-ever win over Pakistan in what is the 14th Test match between the two sides.

By the end of the day, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 55, alongside Litton Das, who was not out on 52. The duo added a crucial 98 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership, furthering Bangladesh's progress.

Bangladesh trails Pakistan's first-innings total of 448-6 declared by 132 runs, with five wickets in hand. The Rawalpindi pitch has offered little assistance to the bowlers, dampening Pakistan's hopes of securing a substantial lead.

Rahim reached his 28th Test half-century with his seventh boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Das brought up his fifty with three boundaries and a six in one over from Naseem Shah after Pakistan took the second new ball.

Shadman was the anchor of Bangladesh's resistance. The 29-year-old left-hander showed great determination and was nearing his second Test century when he was bowled by a sharp delivery from Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali in the last over before tea.

Pakistan also managed to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan for 15, as the experienced all-rounder played a loose shot off part-time spinner Saim Ayub, who claimed his maiden Test wicket in his very first over.

Pacer Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-47, while Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Ayub each took a wicket. Spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi went wicketless in his 18 overs. Earlier, Shadman had added 52 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahim, following a gritty 94-run partnership with Mominul Haque (50) in an earlier stand.

Shadman hit 12 boundaries during his fighting five-hour, 29-minute stay at the crease.

Haque was the only batter dismissed in the post-lunch session, bowled by Shahzad after missing a delivery. Haque's 76-ball innings included five boundaries.

Shadman anchored Bangladesh's fightback as Pakistan's pace attack struggled to make an impact on a pitch that has slowed down significantly.

The Shadman-Haque partnership helped Bangladesh recover after Pakistan removed Zakir Hasan (12) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (16) during an extended three-hour session due to Friday prayers.

Pakistan used all four of their pacers but lacked the services of a frontline spinner. Part-time slow bowler Agha Salman had Shadman trapped leg-before-wicket on 57, but the decision was overturned on review.

Resuming at 27-0, Bangladesh lost Zakir to a sharp one-handed catch by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off Naseem Shah's fifth over of the day.

Shanto looked promising during his brief stay but was bowled between bat and pad by Shahzad, leaving Bangladesh at 53-2.

The second and final Test of the series, which is part of the nine-team World Test Championship's third cycle (2023-2025), will also be played in Rawalpindi, starting on August 30.

