Pakistan’s first low-carbon energy storage initiative launched 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has launched its first low-carbon energy storage initiative that aims at helping strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure.

The project was launched at a ceremony held in federal capital and it was attended by Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Energy storage as a service (ESaaS) at an industrial scale is an emerging model, where energy storage systems are offered to customers as a service rather than a traditional capital expenditure. S

“With the launching of the country’s first ever project, we are embark today on a journey that not only would help advance our nation's technological capabilities but also reaffirms our unwavering commitment to combat climate change.”

“The groundbreaking initiative represents a pivotal step forward in the present government’s commitment to integrate innovative energy solutions and enhance the country’s energy infrastructure for better and sustained energy supplies to the people,” Ms. Alam remarked.

The initiative was actualized by the Brillanz Group and other key stakeholders involved in developing a transformative ecosystem for sustainability and decarbonization in Pakistan. She said that this project basically aims to revolutionise energy storage capabilities and provide a sustainable solution for our energy needs, aligning with the present government’s vision for a greener and climate-resilience future.

The PM’s climate aide said, “With potential role to significantly reducing carbon emissions, the launch of Pakistan’s first Energy Storage as a Service project at the industry scale is not merely a technological milestone; it is a bold statement of our intent to lead by example in the global transition to a low-carbon future.” By adopting such innovative energy solutions that prioritize decarbonization agendas, the present government was sending a powerful message that sustainable practices are at the core of our development strategy, Romina Khurshid Alam stressed, adding that in fact the benefits of this project extended beyond mere addressing environmental concerns.

By reducing diesel consumption, we are not only promoting energy efficiency but also addressing a critical economic vulnerability—our reliance on diesel imports. This reduction helps to mitigate the strain on our foreign currency reserves and shields us, however modestly, from the fluctuations of exchange rates.

The PM’s climate aide said further that Climate Change & Environmental Coordination ministry was proud to support the launch of the project, showcasing the government’s commitment to the strategic partnership with the resource-rich private sector in driving forward the green transformation of the country’s industrial sector.

“Only by working together (government and private sector), we can future-proof Pakistan’s infrastructure, ensuring that it is resilient in the face of climate challenges while also enhancing network reliability for years to come,” Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised.