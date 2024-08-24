‘Youngest grandfather in cricket world’: Shahid Afridi overjoyed as Shaheen-Ansha blessed with first child

KARACHI – Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi has thanked people for felicitating him over becoming the “youngest grandfather in the cricket world”.
In a social media post, the former skipper expressed his joy as his daughter Ansha Afridi and husband Shaheen Shah Afridi welcomed their first child. The new born baby boy has been named Ali Yar by the couple.
“Receiving lovely messages from all of you friends on becoming the youngest grandfather in the cricket world. Me and my family thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for joining in our celebrations,” he wrote on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, Afridi family shared heartwarming news with fans, and it sparked felicitations from across the globe.
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha tied knot in 2021. They had their Nikah in a private ceremony in early 2022 while Rukhsati took place in late 2023.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
