‘Youngest grandfather in cricket world’: Shahid Afridi overjoyed as Shaheen-Ansha blessed with first child

KARACHI – Legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi has thanked people for felicitating him over becoming the “youngest grandfather in the cricket world”.

In a social media post, the former skipper expressed his joy as his daughter Ansha Afridi and husband Shaheen Shah Afridi welcomed their first child. The new born baby boy has been named Ali Yar by the couple.

“Receiving lovely messages from all of you friends on becoming the youngest grandfather in the cricket world. Me and my family thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for joining in our celebrations,” he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Afridi family shared heartwarming news with fans, and it sparked felicitations from across the globe.

Shaheen Afridi and Ansha tied knot in 2021. They had their Nikah in a private ceremony in early 2022 while Rukhsati took place in late 2023.