Pakistani doctor reveals How to Spot Donkey Meat Instantly; Know difference here

ISLAMABAD – The shocking seizure of Donkey meat from farmhouse in Islamabad’s Tarnol raised eyebrows and now veterinary expert revealed how people can easily identify non-halal and potentially dangerous meats including donkey meat being secretly served in hotels.

Speaking to local news channel, seasoned vet warned masses about widespread risk of non-halal meat being sold under false pretenses, revealing difference that every consumer should know. He said Halal-slaughtered meat has bright cherry-red color, while meat from improperly or inhumanely slaughtered animals appears dark red or brown.

He called Donkey meat much darker and even has a bluish tint. That’s a major red flag for those looking to buy beef. He urged masses to be vigilant, especially when eating at new hotels or roadside restaurants.

If suspicious, he recommends sending meat for ELISA or PCR testing and scientific methods can detect animal species in meat samples.

This warning comes amid growing concerns over the illegal sale of donkey meat in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, where past raids have uncovered shocking practices in unhygienic backroom slaughterhouses.

As authorities continue to crack down on meat adulteration, experts are urging people to learn the signs and stay alert.