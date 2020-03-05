PSL2020 – Match 18: Peshawar Zalmi take on Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi will meet Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of this year's Pakistan Super League at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match will start at 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time.

Peshawar Zalmi are placed at the fourth spot in the PSL 2020 points table with two wins and three losses from 6 games. Zalmi have 5 points and a net run rate of - 0.817.

They will be up against Quetta Gladiators who are placed at the 2nd spot with three wins and two losses from 5 matches and 6 points.

Jason Roy is the top run-scorer for Quetta Gladiators with 170 runs from 5 games at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of close to 120. Shane Watson and Sarfaraz Ahmed have also contributed with 139 and 135 runs respectively.

Mohammad Hasnain is leading the bowling charts with 9 wickets from 5 games and the best of 4/25.

Kamran Akmal is leading the batting charts for Peshawar with 177 runs from 5 games. Haider Ali follows him with 114 runs at a strike rate of 158.

Among the bowlers, Wahab Riaz has been good with the best of 2/21 while conceding runs at 8.91. Lewis Gregory has the best of 4/25.

TEAMS

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (c), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan