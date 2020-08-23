Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame
04:50 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame
LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the inclusion of Pakistan's batsman Zaheer Abbas and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis in its Hall of Fame list.

Zaheer Abbas,  known as the Asian Bradman, represented the Green Caps in 78 Tests and 62 ODIs in his career where he managed to score 7,634 runs with the help of 19 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

The 73-year-old was the first batsman ever in the history of international cricket to score five consecutive centuries.

Abbas also remains the only Asian batsman to date who has managed to register 100 first-class centuries.

Kallis, on the other hand, is one of the most renowned all-rounders in cricket history.

The 44-year-old represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is in his illustrious career where he managed to score 25,534 runs and also claimed 577 wickets.

The list also features former Australian women’s captain Lisa Sthalekar.

The veteran all-rounder represented Australia in eight Tests, 125 ODIs, and 54 T20Is where she scored 3,913 runs and also claimed 229 wickets.

