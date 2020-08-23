SalamAir to operate special flight to Pakistan
Web Desk
06:05 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
SalamAir to operate special flight to Pakistan
MUSCAT – Oman's low-cost SalamAir will be operating a special flight to Pakistan on 28th August.

A statement issued online by SalamAir said: "Fly from Muscat to Sialkot on 28th August and back to Muscat on 29th August."

"Book your ticket now by calling 24272222 or visit SalamAir.com," the statement added.

Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in region
08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020

