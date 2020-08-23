SalamAir to operate special flight to Pakistan
06:05 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
MUSCAT – Oman's low-cost SalamAir will be operating a special flight to Pakistan on 28th August.
A statement issued online by SalamAir said: "Fly from Muscat to Sialkot on 28th August and back to Muscat on 29th August."
Special flight to #Sialkot ✈— SalamAir (@SalamAir) August 23, 2020
"Book your ticket now by calling 24272222 or visit SalamAir.com," the statement added.
