Tokyo Olympics: Lamont Marcell Jacobs creates history as first Italian man to win 100m gold
He also succeeds Usain Bolt as the world's fastest man
TOKYO – Texas-born sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in the men's 100-meter dash, becoming the first Italian to ever win the event.
The 26-year-old became the fastest man in the world when he took gold in the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics - taking the spot held for more than a decade by the retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.
His victory marked a momentous occasion for a European country, who just minutes earlier celebrated high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi's gold medal. Jacobs was crowned of the ongoing Olympic Games as he completed 100 meters in just 9.80 seconds. Setting a new European record in the process with the shortest time, he pushed US sprinter Fred Kerley into second while Canadian Andre De Grasse took bronze.
The young sprinter was a long-jump specialist for years, as his biggest major success was an indoor 60-meter win at European champions.
Speaking after the lifetime achievement, he said “I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what’s happening”.
Jacob while commenting on Bolt’s legacy said “He changed athletics forever and I’m the one who won the Olympics after him. That’s unbelievable. But drawing comparisons, I don’t think it’s the time now.”
Jacobs was born in El Paso, Texas but grew up in Italy, and is a former Italian long jump champion. He dipped under ten seconds in the 100m for the first time in May and twice set lifetime bests at these Olympics.
Meanwhile, it is the first time in the last 2 decades that the legendary Usain Bolt has not been competing and few saw Jacobs as the man to inherit his title.
