Over 23mn children to be vaccinated against polio in nationwide campaign
Web Desk
01:13 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Over 23mn children to be vaccinated against polio in nationwide campaign
Share

ISLAMABAD – Another nationwide polio campaign has begun in the South Asian country with a target to administer drops to 23 million children in a bid to fight the crippling disease.

Reports in local media cited that the polio campaign will be run in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and KP and federal capital Islamabad.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, who leads the Polio programme, revealed that around 179,000 polio workers would participate in the nationwide campaign while completely adopting COVID SOPs.

“Administering polio drops to children up to the age of five years old is mandatory and the parents should welcome workers reaching out to them,” Baig said.

On the other hand, police personnel deployed to protect a polio vaccination team has been killed in Peshawar. It was the third attack in two days on Pakistani policemen assigned to protect polio workers.

The gunmen after killing the cop fled the scene and while a police search is underway.

Pakistan reports no polio case in six months 02:08 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported no new case of polio in the last six months. According to the focal person for ...

More From This Category
Shehbaz Sharif lastly breaks silence on ...
01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
MOFA rejects assertions made against Pakistan by ...
12:27 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Prayer leader arrested for attempt to rape two ...
11:27 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to get 3.5mn doses of Chinese COVID ...
10:49 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
WATCH: COVID SOPs go for a toss at PTI MNA ...
10:27 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths amid ...
09:11 AM | 2 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Lollywood actor Durdana Butt on ventilator
03:46 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr