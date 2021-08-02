Kinza Hashmi and Sami Khan's dance video takes internet by storm
Kinza Hashmi and Sami Khan were spotted in the show “Time Out With Ahsan Khan” and the leading celebrities ended up grabbing all the attention.
As the fabulous duo sat down for a little chit chat with Khan, they did have some interesting revelation but their spectacular dance moves won the internet.
In a fun segment, the two danced away on an old classic Lollywood number and their dance moves were thrilling.
Dancing their heart out on Disco Deewanay, Kinza looked stunning in polka dot brown long frock while the Saraab star looked equally handsome.
On the work front, the onscreen couple has been applauded for their performance in the highly popular drama serial Mohlat.
