Pakistani actor Durdana Butt put on ventilator
Web Desk
03:46 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actor Durdana Butt put on ventilator
Share

The heartbreaking news of veteran actor Durdana Butt's deteriorating health has left the internet and celebrities praying for her speedy recovery.

The Lollywood star has not only been admitted to the hospital but has also has been put on a ventilator. According to the source, the Dudgdugi actor had been battling cancer for some time now.

Host Khalid Malik took to social media and shared the news whilst sharing a picture of the actor

"Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator. Allah grants her complete shifa. Ameen." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khalid Malik (@khalidmalik)

Fellow celebrities Simi Raheel, Rabia Butt and Nadia Jamil also sent best wishes for the Aangan Terha star and prayed for her speedy recovery.

The 83-year-old actress par excellence is best known for her roles in the dramas Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.

Pakistani actor Naila Jaffery dies of cancer 07:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – Famed TV actress Naila Jaffery has passed away after a protracted illness in the Sindh capital, ...

More From This Category
Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from ...
05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Sharmila Faruqui lashes out at Ayeza Khan’s ...
05:21 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Shahroz Sabzwari shares his two cents regarding ...
04:34 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Shilpa Shetty releases detailed statement after ...
04:08 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Kinza Hashmi and Sami Khan's dance video takes ...
03:05 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Afghanistan’s first gym for women opens in ...
06:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries wins hearts
05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr