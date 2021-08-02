Pakistani actor Durdana Butt put on ventilator

The heartbreaking news of veteran actor Durdana Butt's deteriorating health has left the internet and celebrities praying for her speedy recovery.

The Lollywood star has not only been admitted to the hospital but has also has been put on a ventilator. According to the source, the Dudgdugi actor had been battling cancer for some time now.

Host Khalid Malik took to social media and shared the news whilst sharing a picture of the actor

"Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator. Allah grants her complete shifa. Ameen."

Fellow celebrities Simi Raheel, Rabia Butt and Nadia Jamil also sent best wishes for the Aangan Terha star and prayed for her speedy recovery.

The 83-year-old actress par excellence is best known for her roles in the dramas Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.