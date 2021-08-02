MOFA rejects assertions made against Pakistan by ex-Canadian minister

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected remarks made by former Canadian minister Chris Alexander against Pakistan, saying his comments are based on a lack of understanding of the Afghan peace process and are utterly misleading and unfounded.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the ‘unwarranted’ comments by the former Canadian Minister about Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

In a series of tweets, the MOFA spox wrote “We strongly condemn the unwarranted comments by former Canadian minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded & misleading assertions about…Pakistan’s role in Afghan Peace Process. Such remarks betray a complete lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of facts on ground.”

Chaudhri further added that Pakistan has taken up the matter with the government of Canada. “The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side. We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign.”

Furthermore, FO also reiterated Pakistan’s policy on Afghanistan and said that international powers have begun to appreciate what Prime Minister Imran Khan had been saying for years that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous commentary is deplorable, it concluded.

On Sunday, former minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship Chris Alexander shared a tweet saying: “Taliban fighters waiting to cross the border from Pakistan to Afghanistan… anyone still denying that Pakistan is engaged in an ‘act of aggression' against Afghanistan is complicit in proxy war & war crimes.”

