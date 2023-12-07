Search

Faf du Plessis hints at an international comeback during Abu Dhabi T10

Web Desk
01:09 PM | 7 Dec, 2023
Faf du Plessis hints at an international comeback during Abu Dhabi T10

ABU DHABI – Ahead of Morrisville Samp Army’s clash with Bangla Tigers in the 2023 edition of Abu Dhabi T10 on Tuesday, veteran batter Faf du Plessis opened up on prospects of making a return to international cricket.

With India set to tour South Africa for three T20Is in December, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to be played just after six months, rumours have been circulating that Faf, along with a couple of other senior players, might be coming back for an international stint.

On being asked about the same during the pre-match broadcast interview, Faf said, “I believe that I can return to international cricket as well. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It’s just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It’s certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach. Watch this space.”

The 39-year-old continues to be one of the fittest players in cricket at the moment – despite his age. On being asked about his workout routine, Faf said, “I do a lot of hard work to ensure I look after my body to be able to play this brilliant game we love so much. When you do get a little bit older, you have to make sure you put in the work. Otherwise, the hamstring and other body parts do not work that well. There is a lot of fast running and a lot of stuff to make sure that level where you can play against the best players in the world.”

This is the second time that the former South Africa Captain is competing in the Abu Dhabi T10. Faf du Plessis’ Morrisville Samp Army retained a top position in the table after a six-wicket win over Bangla Tigers on Tuesday. Speaking on his experiences of the cricket’s fastest format, Faf said, “It is certainly easier the second time around. The first time I came, I was thinking that T20 and T10 are very similar, but it’s not. It’s very different. My first year was very much a learning opportunity. Now I am a little bit more comfortable slogging from the first ball.”

Faf also added that he finds the Abu Dhabi T10 an exciting tournament because it has proven to be a platform for developing young talent.

“I think for me the most exciting thing is that there are so many players that surprise you so much. When you play against someone you have not played across. The effectiveness can happen on any day no matter what the name is because the format is so short, you have to be on top of your end game to compete with the skillset there is,” he signed off.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

01:09 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Faf du Plessis hints at an international comeback during Abu Dhabi T10

08:48 AM | 7 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7th December 2023

