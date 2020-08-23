Pak vs Eng, 3rd Test: Azhar side in trouble in reply to England's 583 runs
05:50 PM | 23 Aug, 2020
SOUTHAMPTON - Pakistan on Sunday lost four wickets at 41 runs in reply to England's 583 on day three of the third Test against England in Southampton.
Azhar Ali’s side trail by 542 and need another 343 runs to avoid follow on. James Anderson took both wickets for the home team in the morning session.
Lunch break ????
Pakistan trail by 542 runs. #ENGvPAK Scorecard: https://t.co/OrbJ93vfwB pic.twitter.com/dnhN2UZ65f— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2020
The Green Caps resumed the proceedings on their overnight score of 24-3 in reply to the hosts’ first-innings total of 583-8 declared.
