West Indies series to be held without Covid-19 curbs: PCB
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided not to follow Covid-19 curbs, including bio-secure bubble, in future matches.
The decision was taken after a successful experiment at a domestic tournament. A PCB official said the board would adopt this policy during the series against West Indies.
According to the PCB, a proposal in this regard would be sent to the Cricket West Indies to play the series without Covid-19 measures.
Players and coaching staff will be free to interact with each other and cricket will be played in a normal environment as before. However, Covid-19 tests will only be conducted in case a player or staff member has symptoms.
PCB Chairperson Ramiz Raja has congratulated Australia and Pakistan teams for producing enthralling cricket throughout the 38-day historic tour.
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Vote on no-confidence motion against PM Imran to be held today11:57 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- West Indies series to be held without Covid-19 curbs: PCB11:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Punjabis to celebrate Vaisakhi in New York on April 1410:37 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Won't accept 'imported government' in any case, announces PM Imran10:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- ECP to complete delimitation exercise in four months as Pakistan ...09:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Imran Ashraf and Asma Abbas Gill's latest BTS video wins hearts08:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Ayesha Omar advises Bilawal Bhutto to improve his Urdu05:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Aijaz Aslam faces wardrobe malfunction during Jeeto Pakistan04:30 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022