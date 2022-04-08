West Indies series to be held without Covid-19 curbs: PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday decided not to follow Covid-19 curbs, including bio-secure bubble, in future matches.

The decision was taken after a successful experiment at a domestic tournament. A PCB official said the board would adopt this policy during the series against West Indies.

According to the PCB, a proposal in this regard would be sent to the Cricket West Indies to play the series without Covid-19 measures.

Players and coaching staff will be free to interact with each other and cricket will be played in a normal environment as before. However, Covid-19 tests will only be conducted in case a player or staff member has symptoms.

PCB Chairperson Ramiz Raja has congratulated Australia and Pakistan teams for producing enthralling cricket throughout the 38-day historic tour.